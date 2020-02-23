5 Images
Angels at spring training
Angels have opened spring training in Arizona
Angels prospect Jo Adell takes live batting practice at Tempe Diablo Stadium. (Kent Nishimura /Los Angeles Times)
Angels prospect Jo Adell signs autographs after a spring training workout in Tempe. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Angels pitching prospect Jacob Barnes works out during a spring training practice in Tempe. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Angels infielder Luis Rengifo participates in a workout during spring training in Tempe. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Fans wait to catch a glimpse of the Angels, but their exhibition game against the Royals was canceled because of inclement weather. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
