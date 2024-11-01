Advertisement
Fans celebrate the Dodgers’ latest World Series title

Tens of thousands of people flock to downtown Los Angeles for the team’s championship parade.

Bobby Trahan, front and center, of Hollywood waits with fellow fans for the Dodgers' victory parade to start in L.A.

Bobby Trahan, front and center, of Hollywood waits with fellow fans for the Dodgers’ victory parade to start in downtown Los Angeles.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mariachi singer Julian Torres waits outside L.A. City Hall for the Dodgers’ victory parade to start.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans show their support for the World Series winners ahead of Friday’s victory parade in downtown L.A.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans show their love for the Dodgers before the team’s World Series championship parade in downtown L.A.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police officers patrol the route before Friday’s parade in honor of the World Series-winning Dodgers.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

