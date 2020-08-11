Photos of Laker great Jerry West through the years by Andrew Bernstein
Jerry West stands next to his Staples Center statue during its unveiling on Feb. 17, 2011. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Jerry West talks with Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell before a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 28 at Staples Center. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant talks with Jerry West at a reunion of the 1985 championship team before the game between the Lakers and Phoenix Suns on April 11, 2005, at Staples Center. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Jerry West, general manager of the Lakers, sits at his desk circa 1987 at the Forum. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
James Worthy, left, Larry Sprigs, Magic Johnson, Kurt Rambis, Byron Scott, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo, Michael Cooper, Chuck Nevitt, Ronnie Lestra, Mike McGee, Bill Bertka, Jamal Wilkes, Pat Riley, Jerry West, Gary Vitti and Mitch Kupchak gather for a reunion of the Lakers’ 1985 championship team April 11, 2005, at Staples Center. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Shaquille O’Neal poses with Jerry West after signing with the Lakers on July 19, 1996, at the Forum. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Jerry West sits with Clippers owner Steve Balmer during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 27, 2018, at Staples Center. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Jerry West speaks next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson during a statue-unveiling ceremony for Abdul-Jabbar on Nov. 16, 2012, at Staples Center. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Jerry West and Clippers coach Doc Rivers speak during a news conference introducing West as a consultant for the team. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)
Former Lakers general manager Jerry West speaks to Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak after the team clinched the 2008 Western Conference title. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)