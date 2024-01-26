Kobe Bryant murals
A mural honors Kobe Bryant on the La Casita building in downtown Los Angeles. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Center Fold newsstand on Melrose Ave. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural at the Blue Moon Lounge in downtown L.A. pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural at 3Ten Liquor in Torrance pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A Boyle Heights mural pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
South Los Angeles, CA - January 10: People walk by a Kobe Bryant mural outside of Reggie’s Liquor at Vermont Square on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in South Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times) (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
A mural at Ovation Hollywood pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural in Watts pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A Melrose Ave. mural honors Kobe Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A butterfly-shaped mural in Pearson Park features the images of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A Costa Mesa mural shows the images of the victims of a Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
South Los Angeles, CA - January 10: A Kobe Bryant mural that is titled Salud is displayed outside of Dr. Ghalili Clinic & Urgent Care on San Pedro St. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in South Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times) (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Los Angeles-based illustrator Nikkolas Smith, shown, and muralist Odeith, not shown, created a mural honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant is unveiled at the headquarters of West Coast Trial Lawyers in downtown on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The unveiling will be on ``Mamba Day,’’ which is an annual day of commemoration for Bryant held on 8/24, representing the numbers he wore during his Laker career. Muralist Odeith and Los Angeles-based illustrator Nikkolas Smith created the artwork, which measures 125 feet by 32 feet. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A mural in Artesia pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
South Los Angeles, CA - January 10: A person walks by a Kobe Bryant mural on the intersection of Florence & Firestone on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in South Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times) (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
A mural honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Newport Beach. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural outside the Ashe Society in Santa Ana pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Ave. pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)
A mural in Laugna Beach pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Chuck Schilken / Los Angeles Times)