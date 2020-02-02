6 Images
Photos: 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV
The best photos from the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Feb. 2, 2020.
San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle (85) runs against Kansas City Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen (49) and Charvarius Ward during the first half. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and teammates stand during the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV. (Associated Press)
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV. (Associated Press)
San Francisco 49ers’ Mitch Wishnowsky kicks off against the Kansas City Chiefs to start Super Bowl LIV. (Associated Press)
Damien Williams #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter. (Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers . (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
