Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) look on as LeBron James.
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 1

The Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Lakers forward LeBron James finishes off a dunk against the Nuggets during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo whips a pass to a teammate during Game 1. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lakers forward LeBron James looks to make a pass during Game 1. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lakers center Dwight Howard puts down a dunk off an alley-oop pass from Rajon Rondo (not pictured). (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers guard Danny Green battles Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for a rebound during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and coach Michael Malone disagree with referee Courtney Kirkland during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James dunks off a feed from Alex Caruso (not pictured) during Game 1. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Nuggets center Mason Plumlee fouls Lakers forward Anthony Davis during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James directs his teammates during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers center JaVale McGee challenges Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for a rebound during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives for a layup during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis elevates for a shot over Nuggets guard jamal Murray during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

