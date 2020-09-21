Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James passes over Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 2

The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 105-103 on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Here are photos from the Western Conference finals Game 2.

Lakers forward LeBron James whips a pass to a teammate while defended by Nuggets forward Torrey Craig during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Anthony Davis (3) is swarmed by teammates after making the game-winning shot on Sunday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis releases the game-winning shot under pressure from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic attempts a shot over Lakers center Dwight Howard. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Guard Jamal Murray celebrates after a Nuggets basket during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers guard Alex Caruso reacts after the Nuggets failed to score on a possession during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives against Lakers forward Anthony Davis during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to block a shot by Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers coach Frank Vogel directs his team during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis saves the ball from going out of bounds by throwing it off Nugget guard Gary Harris during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Nuggets guard drives down to the basket against Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis attempts a reverse layup against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James directs his teammates during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

