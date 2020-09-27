Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5

Lakers forward LeBron James takes a charge against Nuggets guard Gary Harris. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis faces the double-team defense of Denver’s Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Alex Caruso blocks a layup by Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to pass after driving into the defense of Anthony DAvis, left, and Danny Green. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Denver coach Michael Malone talks to center Mason Plumlee during Game 5. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) celebrate after stopping a play by Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during Game 5 (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. attempts a layup against Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma during Game 5. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James sets up a play during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, center, watches the action during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard (39) is defended by Denver Nuggets’ Gary Harris, right, during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)