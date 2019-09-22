5 Images
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans in Week 3 of 2019 NFL season
Photos from the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 3 game against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 22.
Keenan Allen
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates as he scores on a 12-yard touchdown pass against the Houston Texans in the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Keenan Allen, Johnathan Joseph
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen stays inbounds for a seven-yard touchdown reception in front of Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph in the first quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Philip Rivers
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half. (Getty Images)
DeAndre Hopkins, Thomas Davis, Justin Jones
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tries to run past Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, and defensive tackle Justin Jones during the first half. (Getty Images)
Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson shouts instructions to wide receiver Kenny Stills during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
