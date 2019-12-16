4 Images
Photos: Chargers lose to Minnesota Vikings
The best photos from the Chargers’ 39-10 Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Dignity Health Sports Park on Dec. 15, 2019.
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) strips the ball from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) scoops up a Philip Rivers fumble and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, left, draws a pass interference penalty while guarding Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph in the end zone. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
