Photos: Clippers defeat Detroit Pistons
The best photos from the Clippers’ 126-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center on Jan. 2, 2020.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to stay in front of Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, battles Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown for a rebound during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, left, strains to shoot over Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, shoots over Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward JaMychal Green, top, fouls Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, right, is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose catches his breath during a loss to the Clippers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Paul George drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell battles Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood for a rebound during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
