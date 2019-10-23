14 Images
Photos from the Clippers’ win over the Lakers in season opener
Photos from the Clippers’ 112-102 victory over the Lakers in the 2019-20 season opener for both teams at Staples Center on Oct. 22.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard charges into Lakers forward LeBron James during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to block the shot by Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, guards Lakers forward LeBron James during the Clippers’ season-opening win at Staples Center on Oct. 22. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to keep the ball away from Clippers forward JaMychal Green during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard slam dunks over Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Lou Williams tries to pass over Lakers defenders Danny Green, center, and Anthony Davis during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James shows his frustration after fouling Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Clippers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to score on a layup over Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James drives past Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard, right, blocks a shot by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, battle for a rebound during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, is fouled by Clippers forward Maurice Harkless, right, in front of Kawhi Leonard during the Clippers’ 112-102 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley celebrates during a break in the fourth quarter of a 112-102 season-opening win over the Lakers at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
