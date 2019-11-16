10 Images
Photos: Lakers defeat Sacramento Kings
The best photos from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 99-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on Nov. 15, 2019.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, left, just before the buzzer. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, left, steals the ball from Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James, center, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, left, forward Richaun Holmes, right, and guard Cory Joseph (9) during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma watch the ball during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, right, shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Quinn Cook drives to the basket between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes, left, and guard Cory Joseph during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, drives past Lakers guard Alex Caruso during the second half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against the Sacramento Kings. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, center, drives to the basket between Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, and forward Anthony Davis during the second half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, fouls Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
