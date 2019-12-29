13 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
A look at some of the best images from the Chargers’ season finale against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is held back by a teammate as he yells at Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during a game Dec. 29. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) get into it during a game Dec. 29. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to pass during a game against the Chiefs on Dec. 29. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw during a game against the Chargers on Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a touchdown catch against Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during a game Dec. 29. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) makes a touchdown catch in front of Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during a game Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87) as Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins looks on during a game Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) calls out instructions at the line during a game against the Chiefs on Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass intended for Chargers receiver Mike Williams (81) during a game Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) goes to the ground after intercepting a pass intended for Chargers receiver Mike Williams (81) during a game Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during a game Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates his 104-yard kick return for a touchdown with fans and teammates during the second half of a game against the Chargers on Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates a 104-yard kick return for a touchdown against the Chargers on Dec. 29. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
