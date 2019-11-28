5 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans
A look at some of the best images from the Lakers’ game at the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 27.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) puts up a shot against the Pelicans during the first half of a game Nov. 27 at Smoothie King Center. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis arrives for the a game against the Pelicans on Nov. 27 at Smoothie King Center. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson waits for a game against the Lakers on Nov. 27 to begin at Smoothie King Center. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) battles for a rebound against Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) and guard Kenrich Williams (34) during a game Nov. 27 at Smoothie King Center. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma talks to coach Frank Vogel during the first half of a game Nov. 27 against the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
