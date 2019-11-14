8 Images
Photos: Lakers defeat Golden State Warriors
The best photos from the Los Angles Lakers’ 120-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on Nov. 13, 2019.
Lakers center Dwight Howard hangs on the rim after a slam dunk against the Warriors in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Quinn Cook drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard throws down a dunk over Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, left, and guard Alec Burks in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Alex Caruso shoots and scores over Warriors guard Alec Burks in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James shoots and scores over Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma scores on a layup after pulling in a long pass from teammate Lebron James against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James tries to work the ball inside against Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III during the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard defends against Warriors guard Alec Burks during the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
