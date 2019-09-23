13 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns
Photos from the Los Angeles Rams’ 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on Sept. 22.
John Johnson
Rams safety John Johnson celebrates his end-zone interception to seal his team’s 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Myles Garrett, Jared Goff
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knocks the ball out of Rams quarterback Jared Goff hands during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Baker Mayfield, Dante Fowler Jr.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield passes while under pressure from Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Brandin Cooks, Eric Murray
Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks can’t make the catch while battling Browns safety Eric Murray during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Woods, Terrance Mitchell
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods makes a diving catch in front of Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Clay Matthews, Aaron Donald
Rams linebacker Clay Matthews celebrates with teammate Aaron Donald after sacking of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Todd Gurley
Rams running back Todd Gurley picks up yards against the Browns’ defense during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Nick Chubb, Clay Matthews
Browns running back Nick Chubb is stopped by multiple Rams players, including linebacker Clay Matthews, right, during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Joe Schobert
Browns linebacker Joe Schobert picks up a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff (not pictured) late in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jared Goff, Larry Ogunjobi
Rams quarterback Jared Goff escapes a tackle from Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cooper Kupp
Rams wide receiver receiver Cooper Kupp picks up yards against the Browns defense. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Clay Matthews, Dante Fowler Jr., Baker Mayfield
Rams linebackers Clay Matthews, left, and Dante Fowler Jr. sack Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Clay Matthews, Aaron Donald
Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, left, celebrates with defensive tackle Aaron Donald after sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
