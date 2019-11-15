5 Images
Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers’ brawl with Cleveland Browns
A look a the brawl at the end of the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Steelers and the Browns.
Members of the Browns and Steelers mix it up during the second half of a game Nov. 14. (David Richard / Associated Press)
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gets ready to hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the second half of a game Nov. 14. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of a game Nov. 14. (David Richard / Associated Press)
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, bottom, and, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and offensive guard David DeCastro (66) fall to the turf during a brawl on Nov. 14. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is punched by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and tackled by offensive guard David DeCastro (66) during a brawl in a game Nov. 14. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
