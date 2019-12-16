8 Images
Photos: Rams lose to Dallas Cowboys
The best photos from the Rams’ 44-21 loss in Week 15 to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin carries the ball past Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the first half. (Associated Press)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff is stopped short of the goal line by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee, left, as safety Xavier Woods (25) moves in during the first half. (Associated Press)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. (Getty Images)
Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, left, breaks up a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first quarter. (Getty Images)
Rams coach Sean McVay watches from the sideline during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. (Getty Images)
The Dallas Cowboys flag team runs onto the field after a second-quarter touchdown. (Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott goes airborne after being hit by Rams defenisve tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scores a touchdown against the Rams in the second quarter. (Getty Images)
