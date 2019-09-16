15 Images
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of 2019 NFL season
Photos from the Los Angeles Rams’ 27-9 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Coliseum on Sept. 15.
Cooper Kupp, Marshon Lattimore
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, right, stiff-arms New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after making a catch during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Brandin Cooks, Marshon Lattimore
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks hauls in a 45-yard pass in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Drew Brees, Aaron Donald
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has his hand hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald during the first quarter. Brees left the game after suffering a hand injury on play. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Drew Brees
With his right hand wrapped, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watches from the sideline at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Teddy Bridgewater, Clay Matthews
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater fumbles the ball as he is sacked by the Los Angeles Rams’ Clay Matthews, left, and Morgan Fox during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Eric Weddle, Jared Cook, Bryce Hager
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, center, puts a hit on New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook as Bryce Hager, right, tries to intercept the loose ball during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Eric Weddle, Jared Cook, John Johnson
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, left, puts a hit on New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook as safety John Johnson goes in for the tackle during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Brandin Cooks, Marshon Lattimore
Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks hauls in a 45-yard pass in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Thomas, Cory Littleton, Taylor Rapp
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is upended by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and safety Taylor Rapp during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Todd Gurley
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley looks for an opening during a carry against the New Orleans Saints. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jared Goff, David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbles the ball in front of New Orleans Saints’ David Onyemata, left, and Marcus Davenport during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cory Littleton, Zach Line
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton prevents against New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line from making a catch during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Rapp, Jared Cook
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrates after deflecting a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Brockers, Teddy Bridgewater
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Woods
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods celebrates after making a catch against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
1/15