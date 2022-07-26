LA Times Today: California cities ban new gas stations to combat climate change

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A handful of Bay Area cities have banned new gas stations in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.



But how would efforts to prohibit gas stations work here in Southern California where the preferred method of transportation is cars?



L.A. Times Grace Toohey wrote about it and joined us with more.