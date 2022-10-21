LA Times Today: Meet GG Mason, first African American to win singles and all events gold for U.S. bowling

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Like many of us, Gazmine Mason was first introduced to bowling by way of a surprise birthday party. But when GG, as she’s called, learned the sport could lead to college scholarships, she started taking it much more seriously.



The Rhode Island native is now a 12-time Olympic medalist and the first African American to win singles and all events gold for team U.S.A.