Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 30:53
Talking high school football in Southern California
Share
High School Sports

Talking high school football in Southern California

Matt Logan, Yohance Salimu are guests on Friday Night Live hosted by Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

Sep. 4, 2020
5:58 PM
Share
High School Sports