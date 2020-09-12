Talking high school football in SoCal

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
VIDEO | 26:38
High School Sports

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom are joined by Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson and Paraclete coach Dean Herrington.

Sep. 11, 2020
6 PM
