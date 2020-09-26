Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
High School Sports

Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Venice football coach Angelo Gasca joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss Southern California prep football.

Sep. 25, 2020
5:58 PM
