Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 22:03
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football
Share
High School Sports

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about high school football in Southern California with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Joe McNab.

Share
High School Sports