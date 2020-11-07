Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 20:22
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk Southern California high school football
Share
High School Sports

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk Southern California high school football

Servite High School football coach Troy Thomas joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss the playoffs that might have been.

Share
High School Sports