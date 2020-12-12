Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 17:01
Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
Share
High School Sports

Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Granada Hills High football coach Bucky Brooks chats with the boys.

Share
High School Sports