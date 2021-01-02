Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
VIDEO | 14:24
High School Sports

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

San Pedro quarterback Dylan Kordic joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.

