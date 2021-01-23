Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 17:37
Friday night prep talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
Share
High School Sports

Friday night prep talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom speak with CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.

Share
High School SportsSports