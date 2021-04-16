Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
VIDEO | 12:17
Talking high school football on ‘Friday Night Live’
Talking high school football on ‘Friday Night Live’

Venice quarterback Sam Vaulton talks high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

