Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:53
LAUSD basketball teams adjust to practicing outside
Share
High School Sports

LAUSD basketball teams adjust to practicing outside

L.A. Unified School District basketball teams, including the boys basketball team at Westchester, are hoping to get approval to practice inside soon.

Share
High School Sports