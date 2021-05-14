Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 17:33
Etiwanda’s Dave Kleckner on ‘Friday Night Live’
Share
High School Sports

Etiwanda’s Dave Kleckner on ‘Friday Night Live’

Etiwanda’s Dave Kleckner talks to Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom about his experiences as a boys’ basketball coach.

Share
High School Sports