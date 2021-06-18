Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 11:37
Birmingham’s Nick Halic on winning a City Section championship
Share
High School Sports

Birmingham’s Nick Halic on winning a City Section championship

Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk about winning a City Section title.

Share
High School Sports