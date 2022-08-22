King/Drew celebrates after winning in its high school football debut
After years of anticipation for a program, King/Drew beat View Park 36-6 Friday night in the team’s first football game in school history.
Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.