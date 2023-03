Etiwanda defeats Archbishop Mitty on last-second shot

Jada Sanders scores for Etiwanda at the buzzer to lift Etiwanda to a 69-67 win over Archbishop Mitty for the girls’ Open Division state title.

Jada Sanders scores for Etiwanda at the buzzer to lift Etiwanda to a 69-67 win over Archbishop Mitty for the girls’ Open Division state title.