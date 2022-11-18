Prep Rally: High school football playoff scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores and playoff pairings.
CITY SECTION
Semifinals, Friday
OPEN DIVISION
Garfield 38, Eagle Rock 20
Birmingham 42, Wilmington Banning 7
DIVISION I
Granada Hills 48, Cleveland 12
Palisades 45, Narbonne 36
DIVISION II
Granada Hills Kennedy 49, Marquez 20
Panorama 19, Bell 6
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Friday
Los Angeles Wilson 28, Chatsworth 27
Crenshaw 66, Manual Arts 20
Championships, Nov. 25-26 at Birmingham and Los Angeles Valley College; schedule tba
Open Division: #7 Birmingham (8-4) vs. #4 Garfield (10-2)
Division I: #3 Palisades (10-3) vs. #1 Granada Hills (10-2)
Division II: #8 Granada Hills Kennedy (8-5) vs. #3 Panorama (12-1)
Division III: #5 Los Angeles Wilson (7-5) vs. #2 Crenshaw (5-7)
8 MAN
Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
#2 North Valley Military Institute (6-5) vs. #1 Fulton (9-1)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Semifinals, Friday
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei 52, Los Alamitos 0
St. John Bosco 41, Mission Viejo 6
DIVISION 2
Sierra Canyon 29, Bishop Amat 23
Inglewood 41, Chaminade 38 (OT)
DIVISION 3
Yorba Linda 51, Corona del Mar 20
Upland 17, Bishop Diego 7
DIVISION 4
Downey 55, Cathedral 54
Cypress 17, Newport Harbor 14
DIVISION 5
St. Francis 52, Aquinas 35
Etiwanda 22, Leuzinger 21
DIVISION 6
Orange 38, Loyola 35
San Jacinto 15, Calabasas 14
DIVISION 7
Golden Valley 33, Mayfair 28
Laguna Hills 45, Western 33
DIVISION 8
Lakewood 24, Rancho Verde 19
Northwood 41, Vista del Lago 14
DIVISION 9
Laguna Beach 42, Norte Vista 35
Diamond Bar 21, San Dimas 14
Enjoying this newsletter?
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.
DIVISION 10
Salesian 42, Palmdale 7
Muir 28, Baldwin Park 7
DIVISION 11
Bellflower 34, South Pasadena 21
Walnut 28, Rim of the World 3
DIVISION 12
Lancaster 20, Arroyo 17
Cerritos Valley Christian 28, Hueneme 14
DIVISION 13
Bishop Montgomery 50, Arrowhead Christian 20
San Gabriel 52, Maranatha 42
DIVISION 14
Whittier Christian 37, St. Monica 28
Lynwood 28, Bassett 27
Championships, Nov. 25-26 (dates for Div. 2-14 tba)
Division 1: #1 Mater Dei (12-0) vs. #2 St. John Bosco (11-1) at Rose Bowl, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Division 2: #3 Inglewood (13-0) at #8 Sierra Canyon (9-4)
Division 3: #4 Yorba Linda (13-0) at #7 Upland (9-4)
Division 4: #9 Downey (11-2) at #3 Cypress (13-0)
Division 5: #9 St. Francis (10-3) at #2 Etiwanda (8-5)
Division 6: #10 San Jacinto (11-2) at #8 Orange (11-2)
Division 7: #14 Laguna Hills (12-1) at #5 Golden Valley (9-4)
Division 8: #11 Northwood (12-1) at #5 Lakewood (8-5)
Division 9: #8 Laguna Beach (10-3) at #15 Diamond Bar (12-1)
Division 10: #13 Salesian (10-3) at #6 Muir (7-6)
Division 11: #11 Walnut (10-3) at #8 Bellflower (11-2)
Division 12: #2 Cerritos Valley Christian (6-7) at #1 Lancaster (8-5)
Division 13: #1 Bishop Montgomery (10-2-1)at #2 San Gabriel (9-3)
Division 14: #10 Lynwood (9-4) at #8 Whittier Christian (9-4)
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Championship, Friday
CSDR 80, Faith Baptist 26
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday
Hesperia Christian 65, Lancaster Baptist 21
Avalon 48, Coast Union 0
Championship, Nov. 25 or 26
Avalon (5-5) at Hesperia Christian (10-2)
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.