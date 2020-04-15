Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Soloman Strader

April 15, 2020
1:08 PM
Soloman Strader, track and field star from West Ranch High School, reflects on his time running track and how he is getting by without sports.
