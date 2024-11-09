Orange Lutheran defeats Newport Harbor for first Division 1 flag football title

Orange Lutheran faced fourth and two at its own 38-yard line with 57 seconds left. Quarterback Makena Cook took the snap, surveyed the field, and calmly threw a dart to freshman Maddison Milne for a first down that clinched the Lancers’ 20-18 triumph over Newport Harbor in the inaugural Southern Section Division 1 flag football championship game Saturday night at El Modena High.

“We just learned the play a few practices ago where I run the flat,” Milne said. “It was there and I just I had to catch it.”

In a matchup between the top two seeds that was filled with drama and excitement, Cook shook off a first-half interception to hit Laina Yasumura in the end zone on fourth and goal from the five-yard line to put her team ahead 13-12 with 9:25 left. Yasumura’s first touchdown catch of the season came at an opportune time.

After AJ Hendrix intercepted a pass over the middle and returned it to the Newport Harbor 20, the Lancers (23-2) needed three plays to cash in the turnover, as Cook connected with Milne on the four-yard scoring pass, then found Josie Anderson for a one-point conversion to make it 20-12 with 5:10 left.

Maia Helmar’s pinpoint passing moved the Sailors within range and she connected with Maddy Michel from seven yards out to narrow the deficit. On the two-point try from the 10-yard line, Helmar was flushed from the pocket and her hurried throw was high over the outstretched arms of Michel in the end zone, leaving the Sailors behind by two with 1:22 left.

“I was looking for whoever was open,” Cook said of the play that finally enabled the Lancers to run out the clock. “Coach didn’t want to go for it but [offensive coordinator] Darren Kelso talked her into it. The game was in our hands and I was confident we could get the yards.”

After the trophy presentation, Orange Lutheran players failed in the first attempt to douse coach Kristen Sherman with ice water but Cook found another bucket and Sherman willingly “took one for the team.”

“I’m naturally risk averse so it was a difficult decision for me,” Sherman said about the fourth-down gamble. “But ultimately I figured what the heck.”

Orange Lutheran trailed 12-7 at halftime and Sherman’s message was clear: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Newport Harbor was trying to avenge a 28-12 defeat to Orange Lutheran on August 24, and the Sailors scored on their first possession on Helmar’s five-yard strike to Skylie Cid. The extra point was knocked away at the goal line. On its opening drive, Orange Lutheran answered with Cook’s three-yard toss to Ava Harrison, then the Lancers took a 7-6 lead on Ruby Fuamatu’s one-point grab.

Safety Scarlett Guyser’s interception gave Newport Harbor (25-3) the ball back at their 33. Five plays later Helmar threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Leah Showalter but the extra point was dropped. Orange Lutheran got inside the 10-yard line in the closing seconds of the first half but was unable to score.

“We have one senior starter, all the rest of us are back,” Cook said when asked if she thought her team could repeat. “So hopefully we can.”