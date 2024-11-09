Advertisement
High School Sports

Orange Lutheran defeats Newport Harbor for first Division 1 flag football title

Quarterback Makena Cook passes on a field.
Quarterback Makena Cook helped lead Orange Lutheran to a 20-18 win over Newport Harbor for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 flag football championship on Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
1

Orange Lutheran faced fourth and two at its own 38-yard line with 57 seconds left. Quarterback Makena Cook took the snap, surveyed the field, and calmly threw a dart to freshman Maddison Milne for a first down that clinched the Lancers’ 20-18 triumph over Newport Harbor in the inaugural Southern Section Division 1 flag football championship game Saturday night at El Modena High.

“We just learned the play a few practices ago where I run the flat,” Milne said. “It was there and I just I had to catch it.”

In a matchup between the top two seeds that was filled with drama and excitement, Cook shook off a first-half interception to hit Laina Yasumura in the end zone on fourth and goal from the five-yard line to put her team ahead 13-12 with 9:25 left. Yasumura’s first touchdown catch of the season came at an opportune time.

After AJ Hendrix intercepted a pass over the middle and returned it to the Newport Harbor 20, the Lancers (23-2) needed three plays to cash in the turnover, as Cook connected with Milne on the four-yard scoring pass, then found Josie Anderson for a one-point conversion to make it 20-12 with 5:10 left.

Maia Helmar’s pinpoint passing moved the Sailors within range and she connected with Maddy Michel from seven yards out to narrow the deficit. On the two-point try from the 10-yard line, Helmar was flushed from the pocket and her hurried throw was high over the outstretched arms of Michel in the end zone, leaving the Sailors behind by two with 1:22 left.

“I was looking for whoever was open,” Cook said of the play that finally enabled the Lancers to run out the clock. “Coach didn’t want to go for it but [offensive coordinator] Darren Kelso talked her into it. The game was in our hands and I was confident we could get the yards.”

After the trophy presentation, Orange Lutheran players failed in the first attempt to douse coach Kristen Sherman with ice water but Cook found another bucket and Sherman willingly “took one for the team.”

“I’m naturally risk averse so it was a difficult decision for me,” Sherman said about the fourth-down gamble. “But ultimately I figured what the heck.”

Orange Lutheran trailed 12-7 at halftime and Sherman’s message was clear: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Newport Harbor was trying to avenge a 28-12 defeat to Orange Lutheran on August 24, and the Sailors scored on their first possession on Helmar’s five-yard strike to Skylie Cid. The extra point was knocked away at the goal line. On its opening drive, Orange Lutheran answered with Cook’s three-yard toss to Ava Harrison, then the Lancers took a 7-6 lead on Ruby Fuamatu’s one-point grab.

Safety Scarlett Guyser’s interception gave Newport Harbor (25-3) the ball back at their 33. Five plays later Helmar threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Leah Showalter but the extra point was dropped. Orange Lutheran got inside the 10-yard line in the closing seconds of the first half but was unable to score.

“We have one senior starter, all the rest of us are back,” Cook said when asked if she thought her team could repeat. “So hopefully we can.”

2

Division 2

Northwood teammates Hannah Kim and Marissa Lee do a midair chest bump to celebrate a touchdown Saturday.
Northwood teammates Hannah Kim and Marissa Lee do a midair chest bump to celebrate a touchdown in the Division 2 championship victory Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Natalie Keith threw five touchdown passes to lead Irvine Northwood to a 31-17 triumph over Trabuco Hills.

Elisa Kung caught two touchdown passes in the first half for Northwood (19-6), but after the second Madeline Hales picked off the conversion try in the end zone and returned it 82 yards for two points to make it 13-9.

“Natalie is so talented, I just found the open space and trusted her,” said Kung, a senior who also plays soccer and lacrosse. “We’d never played them before but we watched film and saw their safeties like to bite so the deep routes would be open and that’s what we found. I quit club soccer to be here and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Emma Ortiz scored on a 65-yard hook-and-lateral play and added the one-point catch to pull Trabuco Hills (17-4) even at 7-7 with 15:30 left in the first half.

Keith found Hailey Brennan alone in the end zone for a short touchdown and the two hooked up again on the Timberwolves’ next drive to widen the lead to 25-9 early in the second half. Hannah Kim’s grab on fourth and goal with 8:40 left put the game out of reach.

3

Division 3

Troy players celebrate after winning the Division 3 championship on the last play Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Montana Longcrier caught a six-yard touchdown pass with no time on the clock and Mia LaRosa snared the ensuing one-point conversion pass from Addyson Wink as Troy scored three times in the last two minutes to stun San Clemente 33-32 in the first game of the day.

“In the timeout before the conversion I literally said, ‘Throw me the ball,’” said LaRosa, a senior who is committed to Cal State Fullerton for soccer. “Addyson and I have been friends since preschool. I trust her completely. Teams have underestimated us all season. I’m really proud of everybody. Actually we’re all friends from other sports. It was a great game and this feels amazing!”

LaRosa’s pick-six and the extra point by Longcrier pulled the Warriors to within 32-26 with 58 seconds left, then the defense forced a turnover on downs with 36 seconds left to set up the winning drive. Troy (17-3-3) ended the season on a 16-game winning streak.

4

Division 4

Santa Monica receiver Chloe Sanders scored two touchdowns during a win in the Division 4 final Saturday.
Santa Monica receiver Chloe Sanders scored two touchdowns during a win in the Division 4 final Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Anica Mindes threw four touchdown passes — two to Chloe Sanders — to lead Santa Monica to a 28-6 victory over Fullerton. Jayla Johnson-Lake and Kyla Cotton each had an interception and a touchdown reception while Kalea Oshidari also intercepted a pass on defense for the Vikings (14-6), the two-time undefeated Ocean League champions.

“I have a lot of confidence in my receivers,” Mindes said. “I’m a senior and I’ve played quarterback both years we’ve had a team. I like being in the leadership role. I love how fast-paced the game is. I’m glad we won. We really wanted it.”

5

Division 5

Raeyara Cook scored twice in a 90-second span early in the first half and Antelope Valley (13-6) never looked back in a 28-0 shutout of Northview.

Antelope Valley's Chaniya Kelley runs for a first down in the Divison 5 final.
Antelope Valley’s Chaniya Kelley runs for a first down in the Divison 5 final.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Cook caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Leandriah Zachry on the Antelopes’ first possession. On the second play of Northview’s ensuing drive the sophomore returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown and Lyric Verdugo’s one-point catch made it 14-0. Ariana Soil slipped behind the defense to catch a 35-yard option pass from Zachry in stride and extend the lead to 21-0 before halftime. Soil had an interception on defense and caught the last touchdown pass with 4:55 remaining.

“I like defense more … defense wins games,” said Soil, also a point guard on the Antelopes’ basketball team, which captured the Southern Section Division 5A championship last winter. “Basketball is my main sport but I like that I can do both. We have lots of effective plays but nine times out of 10 I’m the go-to [receiver].”

High School Sports

