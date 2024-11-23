Banning rallies to beat San Pedro for City Section Open Division flag football title

Belief. That is what it took for Banning to win the City Section Open Division flag football championship Saturday at Crenshaw High.
The seventh-seeded Pilots rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to shut out No. 1 San Pedro in the second half, tie the game on the final play of regulation and win 18-12 in overtime.
Adelaida Ibanez-Eddy caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Alina Argueta on the Pilots’ second play of overtime to give Banning its first lead, then clinched the victory on an interception and got dog-piled by her teammates.
“The game was on the line and I just had to get it in there,” said Ibanez-Eddy, who stretched as far as she could while diving for the pylon to break the plane. “I just play my game and do what I can when I’m open. I kept it in my arms on the interception. They were trying to rip it out but I wouldn’t let them. It’s about pride ... my teammates have my back and I have theirs.”
Argueta engineered a 10-play, 70-yard drive in the last two minutes of regulation, capped by her toss to Melony Bernabe as time expired to tie it 12-12. Argeuta tried to run in a one-point conversion that would have ended the game but was stopped inches short of the end zone.
It was a remarkable comeback for the Pilots (16-6), who lost three regular-season meetings with their Marine League rivals. It was another heartbreaking defeat for San Pedro (25-3-1), which was edged by Birmingham in last year’s inaugural Open Division final.
Giuliana Sutrin caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to put San Pedro on the scoreboard first, but its two-point try was deflected. Stella Malone intercepted a pass at the goal line and raced 80 yards the other way for a touchdown to double the Pirates’ lead eight seconds before halftime. It was her seventh pick-six of the season.
Division I
Cheyenne Bennett caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Shayla Rivera and Faith Ugoje added the one-point grab with 46 seconds left in the first half. That proved to be all the offense Narbonne needed in a 7-0 championship shutout of King/Drew.
A pass-interference penalty in the final seconds gave the upstart Golden Eagles (18-14) an untimed down at the five-yard line. Quarterback Dior Edwards then lobbed a throw to A’nia Passmore for an apparent touchdown, but Edwards was called for an illegal forward pass, ending the game.
“I’m super excited for my team — we did amazing on offense and defense,” said Rivera, who shook off two early interceptions to lead the No. 2 Gauchos (17-9) past 13th-seeded King/Drew, which upset No. 1 Jefferson in the semifinals.
Division II
Amaya Perry scored the first touchdown, knocked away a potential game-tying pass at the goal line and made a key interception in the second half to lead No. 1 El Camino Real to a 26-0 championship triumph over No. 3 Cleveland — its third win against its West Valley League rival this season.
Victoria Brown caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Talya Haim to make it 12-0 and Aniya Spencer tacked on two late touchdowns for the Royals (10-5) — one on a 10-yard catch and the other on a 45-yard run.
Cindy Martinez had an interception for the Cavaliers (8-12).
“I’m more of a fan of offense because it directly impacts the score, but I like defense also,” said Perry, a senior two-way player who earned her second CIF title, having won an Open Division title with the softball team as a freshman. “This is our first flag team. My dad’s a huge football fan, my younger brother plays football and all my male cousins play football, so I felt left out. It’s as fun as softball.”