Banning rallies to beat San Pedro for City Section Open Division flag football title

Belief. That is what it took for Banning to win the City Section Open Division flag football championship Saturday at Crenshaw High.

The seventh-seeded Pilots rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to shut out No. 1 San Pedro in the second half, tie the game on the final play of regulation and win 18-12 in overtime.

Adelaida Ibanez-Eddy caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Alina Argueta on the Pilots’ second play of overtime to give Banning its first lead, then clinched the victory on an interception and got dog-piled by her teammates.

“The game was on the line and I just had to get it in there,” said Ibanez-Eddy, who stretched as far as she could while diving for the pylon to break the plane. “I just play my game and do what I can when I’m open. I kept it in my arms on the interception. They were trying to rip it out but I wouldn’t let them. It’s about pride ... my teammates have my back and I have theirs.”

San Pedro’s Giuliana Sutrin celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Banning on Saturday night. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Argueta engineered a 10-play, 70-yard drive in the last two minutes of regulation, capped by her toss to Melony Bernabe as time expired to tie it 12-12. Argeuta tried to run in a one-point conversion that would have ended the game but was stopped inches short of the end zone.

It was a remarkable comeback for the Pilots (16-6), who lost three regular-season meetings with their Marine League rivals. It was another heartbreaking defeat for San Pedro (25-3-1), which was edged by Birmingham in last year’s inaugural Open Division final.

Giuliana Sutrin caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to put San Pedro on the scoreboard first, but its two-point try was deflected. Stella Malone intercepted a pass at the goal line and raced 80 yards the other way for a touchdown to double the Pirates’ lead eight seconds before halftime. It was her seventh pick-six of the season.