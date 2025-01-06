High school football transfer tracker: Which top players are switching schools?

The 2025 high school football transfer tracker is officially up and looking for top players switching schools in Southern California.

There were more than 17,000 transfers statewide last school year, and football produces plenty of transfers.

According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and his family doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 29, 2025 for the Southern Section and Sept. 25, 2025 for the City Section.

Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section. Names will be updated each week, with the latest at the top.