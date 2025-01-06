Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football transfer tracker: Which top players are switching schools?

Quarter Wyatt Brown of Santa Monica throwing against Laguna Beach.
Quarterback Wyatt Brown of Santa Monica throwing against Laguna Beach. After three years as a starter, Brown has transferred to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via
1

The 2025 high school football transfer tracker is officially up and looking for top players switching schools in Southern California.

There were more than 17,000 transfers statewide last school year, and football produces plenty of transfers.

According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and his family doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 29, 2025 for the Southern Section and Sept. 25, 2025 for the City Section.

Advertisement

Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section. Names will be updated each week, with the latest at the top.

2

Wyatt Brown

Previous school: Santa Monica

New school: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: A three-year starter and top athlete who can run and pass, Brown is a high-level Division 1 prospect with outstanding grades and outstanding upside.

3

Justin Lewis

Previous school: Thousand Oaks

New school: Mater Dei

Position: Running back

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: Rushed for 1,306 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.

4

Ashton Pannell

Previous school: Loyola

New school: Long Beach Millikan

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: Started much of the season for the Cubs after previously being at St. John Bosco.

5

Josiah Rand

Previous school: Heritage Christian

New school: Chaminade

Position: Outside linebacker

Year in the fall of 2025: Junior

Buzz: He’s a 6-2, 185-pound linebacker with speed.

6

Cameron Vasquez

Previous school: Bishop Amat

New school: Downey

Position: Receiver

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: He’s 6 feet 2 with several college scholarship offers.

7

Carlos Flores

Previous school: Bishop Amat

New school: Long Beach Millikan

Position: Offensive line

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: Second-team All-Mission League.

8

CJ Alarcon

Previous school: Bishop Amat

New school: Charter Oak

Position: Defensive back

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: One of the leading tacklers for Bishop Amat as a junior.

9

Torry Huff

Previous school: Charter Oak

New school: San Jacinto

Position: Running back

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: Rushed for 508 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

10

Michael Chavez

Previous school: Paraclete

New school: Cathedral

Position: Offensive line

Year in the fall of 2025: Junior

Buzz: Started at right tackle as a sophomore at 6-2, 275 pounds.

11

Miles Schirmer

Former school: Damien

New school: Corona Centennial

Position: Defensive end

Year in the fall of 2025: Junior

Buzz: He’s 6-5, 250 pounds with potential to be successful chasing quarterbacks.

12

Lucky Schirmer

Former school: Damien

New school: Corona Centennial

Position: Defensive tackle

Year in the fall of 2025: Senior

Buzz: He’s 6-2, 280 pounds, plays aggressively in the middle.
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement