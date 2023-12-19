Who are the top 10 Kings of all time? Three experts make their picks

From left: Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Jonathan Quick. (Getty Images)

1. Anze Kopitar: Longevity and excellence in all three zones. The most complete center in club history. Led the NHL in playoff scoring during the Kings’ two Stanley Cup years. Led the Kings in scoring a record 15 times, only Gordie Howe (Detroit) has led a franchise more.

2. Jonathan Quick: Holds virtually all of the team records by a goalie (by a wide margin). Playoff MVP in the 2012 Cup year. A 1.41 goals-against average and .946 save percentage have set the benchmark for goalies in the postseason.

3. Drew Doughty: In his 16th season, like Quick, holds most of the Kings’ records for a player at his position (defense). His hockey IQ is off the charts. You don’t play as much as Doughty does year after year unless you excel.

4. Wayne Gretzky: Elevated the popularity of the sport in L.A. after his trade from Edmonton. He is the Kings’ all-time leader in points per game at 1.70 and holds the single-season club record for assists and points.

5. Marcel Dionne: The numbers speak volumes — in his 12 seasons in L.A., he averaged 109 points a season. The franchise leader in scoring with 1,307 points.

6. Dustin Brown: Captain of the two Stanley Cup-winning teams. He brought so many attributes to the team on and off the ice. He was a physical presence throughout his 18-year career.

7. Rob Blake: Dominant in all three zones, with wonderful offensive skills and physicality.

8. Luc Robitaille: Goals, goals and more goals — the franchise leader with 557 goals. The only player in club history to be named to the first team all-NHL squad five times.

9. Dave Taylor: Played his 17-year career with L.A. There were no deficiencies in his game. He never took a shift off and was the heart and soul of the “Triple Crown Line.”

10. Butch Goring: The first Kings draft choice (1979) to become a star for the franchise. Excelled in the 1970s, combining speed, skill and tenacity.