LA Times Today: Key highlights from Rams’ Super Bowl parade

“Run it back” was the phrase heard over and over again as the Los Angeles Rams celebrated with fans at a Super Bowl victory party at the L.A. Coliseum.



Players danced, sprayed champagne, and talked about “running it back” — doing it again next year.



Spectrum News anchor Melvin Robert takes us to a day Rams fans will never forget.