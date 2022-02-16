LA Times Today: At 50, Kelly Slater goes for twelfth world title

Just after turning 50, eleven-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater announced he’s going for a twelfth title.



This week, Slater is making his second stop on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour—competing at Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.



He joins us from Hawaii to talk the future of surfing and what’s ahead for his career.