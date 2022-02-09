LA Times Today: Will Kendall Coyne Schofield be the Billie Jean King of her era?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The women’s U.S. hockey team is looking to win the gold medal for the second straight Olympics. Kendall Coyne Schofield is a big reason why the Americans, along with the Canadians, are the favorites in Beijing.



L.A. Times sports columnist Helene Elliott, who joins us from Beijing, reports that Coyne Schofield wants to be the Billie Jean King of her era.