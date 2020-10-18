Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers force NLCS Game 7

Oct. 17, 2020
5:55 PM
Winning 3-1, the Los Angeles Dodgers force Game 7 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. Winner heads to the 2020 World Series.
