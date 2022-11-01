LA Times Today: Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in an NHL game, continues to break barriers

Thirty years ago, Manon Rheuame became the first and only woman to appear in an NHL game. She played goalie during an exhibition game for the Tampa Bay Lightning.



Three decades later, NHL teams have hired women in prominent front office roles and that includes Rheuame, who’s now a member of the Kings player develop department.