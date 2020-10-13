Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Dodgers’ bullpen woes continue, lose NLCS Game 1

Oct. 12, 2020
9:21 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost game 1 of the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves thanks to bullpen issues. Walker Buehler, Enrique Hernández, and Dave Roberts discuss the loss.
