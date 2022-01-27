LA Times Today: Jonathan Bond looks to stand out in Galaxy goalkeeper race

L.A. Galaxy’s goalkeeper, Jonathan Bond, grew up outside of London and played in the country’s top soccer league.



Last year, he made the jump to the MLS and this season is looking to help the Galaxy get back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.