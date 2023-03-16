LA Times Today: La Mirada High School baseball announcer knows how to call a play. And he’s only 11 years old

The crack of the bat, the smell of freshly cut grass — baseball season is here. And a good game requires a good public address announcer.



You have to know the players, their stats and how to call a play. It’s all part of the job for La Mirada High School’s announcer, Ryan Zurn. There’s just one thing: Ryan’s only 11 years old.